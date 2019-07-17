Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.53

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and traded as high as $26.50. Regional Management shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 51.35 and a current ratio of 51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Regional Management had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 68,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 62,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,584.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 316,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

