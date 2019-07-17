Refereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $467,461.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, Bibox and OKEx. Refereum has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $467,461.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00277871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.01229691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00112446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,956,829,189 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.