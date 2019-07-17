RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RP. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.41. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,618,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $8,881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,090,424.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,793 shares of company stock worth $57,315,347. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,013.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.