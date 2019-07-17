RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RP. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.
RealPage stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.41. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,618,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $8,881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,090,424.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,793 shares of company stock worth $57,315,347. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,013.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
