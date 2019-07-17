Rangeford Resources (OTCMKTS:RGFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rangeford Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:RGFR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Rangeford Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22.

About Rangeford Resources (OTCMKTS:RGFR)

Rangeford Resources, Inc focuses on purchasing, developing, and operating oil and gas leases. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

