Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives $39.26 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.26.

Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

RARX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,913. The company has a quick ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,857 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $67,768.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $271,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,452 shares of company stock worth $640,963 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARX. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595,328 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 454.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 338,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 330,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

