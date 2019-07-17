Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CXO. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $98.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,484,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

