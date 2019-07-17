Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

TECK stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

