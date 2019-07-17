ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 5.9%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.80, approximately 635,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 200,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. ProShares Ultra Silver makes up about 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 3.66% of ProShares Ultra Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

