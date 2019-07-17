ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 5.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.32, approximately 4,217,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,309,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

