ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $61.30, 3,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 58,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 960.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

