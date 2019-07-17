Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $84.12

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $84.12. Progressive shares last traded at $80.20, with a volume of 6,543,992 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $913,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $3,637,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,934,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Progressive by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

