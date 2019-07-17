Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHP opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.79) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.06. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

