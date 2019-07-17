PPG Industries (PPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q2 guidance at $1.76-1.86 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

