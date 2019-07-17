PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

NYSE PNC opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.57.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

