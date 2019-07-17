Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 266.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,793,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 406,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,749. The company has a market cap of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

