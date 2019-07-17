Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) a $14.00 Price Target

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been given a $14.00 price objective by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CYTK traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $668.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 303.70% and a negative return on equity of 269.27%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $168,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,726,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 731,682 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,173,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 993,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 600,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

