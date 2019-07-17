Phonecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $17,871.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00279908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.01267605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00112215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 89,217,612 coins and its circulating supply is 88,817,362 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

