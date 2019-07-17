Phantomx 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $113.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $12,586.00 and $113.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.01091592 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004608 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 43,231,783 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

