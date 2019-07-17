Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.67.

PGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,924. Pengrowth Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

