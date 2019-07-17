Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Shares of UAI stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.61 million and a P/E ratio of 36.84. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.