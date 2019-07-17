Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.40. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1 year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.18.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

