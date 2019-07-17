PCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $914,270.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $5.55 million and $914,270.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.05397976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,152,460 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

