Paul T. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00.

NYSE VCRA opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $913.18 million, a P/E ratio of -175.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

