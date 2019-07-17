Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.80 ($25.35).

P1Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

