Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Director Sells C$1,184,700.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.54, for a total value of C$1,184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,893,300.

Curtis Darrell Bartlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.61, for a total value of C$2,161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$2,152,000.00.

Shares of TSE PXT traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.52. 323,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. Parex Resources Inc has a one year low of C$13.62 and a one year high of C$26.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.90.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$327.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXT. Eight Capital increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.