Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($3.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 642.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTK. Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 325,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,317. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

