Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Wednesday. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

