Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2019 // Comments off

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Wednesday. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.