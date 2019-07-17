ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.55

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and traded as high as $77.22. ORIX shares last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on IX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ORIX by 134.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,262 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 201.9% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
