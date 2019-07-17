ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.55

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and traded as high as $77.22. ORIX shares last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on IX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ORIX by 134.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,262 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 201.9% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

