OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Set at $12.00 by Pi Financial

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) received a $12.00 target price from Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,947. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.