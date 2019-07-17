Oppenheimer Analysts Give Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) a $110.00 Price Target

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has been given a $110.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.
MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.
Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,503,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $100.26.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,623. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after buying an additional 1,821,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
