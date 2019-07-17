Oppenheimer Analysts Give Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) a $110.00 Price Target

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has been given a $110.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,503,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,623. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after buying an additional 1,821,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

