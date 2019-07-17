Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.40, 277,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 142,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,318,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Opera by 52.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Opera by 45.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 493,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.