OmiseGO (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $198.26 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00014568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, C2CX and BitForex. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $198.26 million and $73.97 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Upbit, Coinnest, IDAX, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, ABCC, Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Independent Reserve, BitMart, Gate.io, Cryptopia, FCoin, IDCM, Mercatox, Poloniex, OKEx, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Exmo, C2CX, IDEX, Bitbns, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Tidex, Cobinhood, Koinex, AirSwap, CoinBene, Liqui, Coinsuper, Coinone, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Iquant, Ovis, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, BitForex, Huobi, Bittrex, COSS, DigiFinex, TDAX, BitBay, Neraex, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, Braziliex, ZB.COM, BigONE, Zebpay, B2BX, Bit-Z, Tokenomy and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

