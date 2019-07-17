Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Down 5.6%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 2,636,712 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,721,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Office Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,239,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 551,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

