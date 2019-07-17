Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 7.3%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) was down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.80, approximately 1,418,739 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 695,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $275,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney bought 124,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $363,446.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 990,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,443.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 229,248 shares of company stock worth $669,811. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.