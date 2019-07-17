Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,206,100 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 30th total of 10,449,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,982 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $60,031,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $57,947,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,515,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 555.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,225,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,621 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.