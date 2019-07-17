Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,704 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

