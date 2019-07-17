North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NAIT opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 596.35. North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $442.81 million and a PE ratio of 24.15.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

