North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:NAIT opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 596.35. North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $442.81 million and a PE ratio of 24.15.
About North American Income Trust
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.