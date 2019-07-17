Noir (NOR) Trading 63.2% Lower Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Noir has a market capitalization of $189,904.00 and $144.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.01267882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00110617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 19,479,523 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

