Noble (NYSE:NE) PT Set at $3.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a $3.00 price target on Noble (NYSE:NE) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NE. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. SEB Equities raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE NE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,346. Noble has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $472.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Noble had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Noble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Noble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

