Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price

Headlines about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE CMI remained flat at $C$1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,952. C-Com Satellite Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

