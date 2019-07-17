Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Set at $113.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a $113.00 price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $88.12. 497,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $5,342,026.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,415 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $104,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,378.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,320 shares of company stock worth $13,632,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.