Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given a $113.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 461,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.17. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 7,220 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $632,688.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 66,667 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $5,342,026.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,320 shares of company stock worth $13,632,265. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

