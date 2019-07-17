NEM (XEM) Price Down 21.6% This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, Crex24, Iquant and Binance. NEM has a market cap of $576.42 million and approximately $36.78 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEM has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Indodax, Crex24, OKEx, Bitbns, Cryptopia, YoBit, Iquant, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Kryptono, Coinbe, Zaif, Huobi, Cryptomate, Liquid, Binance, Kuna, HitBTC, Bittrex, Exrates, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Koineks, COSS, Bithumb and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.