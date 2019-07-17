National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States.

FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 502,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,776. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 13.89%. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in National Beverage by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,019,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

