National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FIZZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 243,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.84. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 32.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 37.1% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

