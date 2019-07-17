National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
FIZZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 243,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.84. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $127.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 32.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 37.1% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
