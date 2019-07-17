National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mackie cut their target price on Theratechnologies from C$8.15 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.56.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.72. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $328,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $4,256,000.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

