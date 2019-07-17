Naomi O. Seligman Sells 90,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ORCL opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Wajax in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.50 price objective on Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

