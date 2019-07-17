Nano Market Cap Hits $152.41 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00011786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bit-Z, Nanex and Coindeal. Nano has a total market cap of $152.41 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,721.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.40 or 0.02178314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00914000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.84 or 0.03007160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00781239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00765757 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00274707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, CoinEx, HitBTC, Nanex, Gate.io, Coindeal, Koinex, OKEx, Mercatox, Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

