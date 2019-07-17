Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) PT Set at $22.00 by Morgan Stanley

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been assigned a $22.00 price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 492,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mylan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 538,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Mylan by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.