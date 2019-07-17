Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) PT Set at $22.00 by Morgan Stanley

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been assigned a $22.00 price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.
Mylan stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 492,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mylan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 538,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Mylan by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
