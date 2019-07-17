Monero (XMR) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $125.09 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $76.52 or 0.00788548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, TradeOgre and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006660 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004324 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,104,132 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Bitlish, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Graviex, Gate.io, Bisq, Crex24, Coinroom, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Exrates, Instant Bitex, BitBay, Bithumb, TradeOgre, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, OKEx, Coindeal, Braziliex, Exmo, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Kraken, Liquid, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Nanex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

